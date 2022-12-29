LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Five straight wins has U of L women's basketball among those receiving votes in the latest AP basketball poll.
A sixth consecutive win Thursday night should be enough to get them back in the top 25 where they have been for the better part of a decade.
The Cardinals got 24 points, 6 assists and 5 rebounds from Hailey Van Lith and shot 52% as a team to turn back Syracuse, 86-77 at the KFC Yum! Center.
U of L is now 11-4 on the season and 2-0 in the league. Syracuse dropped to 10-3 and 1-1 in the ACC as its five game win streak came to an end.
Morgan Jones and Olivia Cochran each had 15 points for Louisville. Chrislyn Carr, a grad transfer from Syracuse scored 12 against her former school.
The Orange were led by Teisha Hyman's 27 points on 11-of-20 shooting from the field.
Louisville trailed by seven midway through the first quarter, but got even by the start of the second quarter and led by six, 42-36 at halftime. They extended that lead to 14 after three quarters.
The Cardinals go back on the road for a noon start at Duke on New Year's Day. They return home for a pair of games, against Georgia Tech on Thursday, Jan. 5 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 8 at 2 p.m. against Pittsburgh.
