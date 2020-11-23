LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The University of Louisville women’s basketball season-opener at Middle Tennessee has been cancelled because of COVID-19 issues, the school announced today.
The No. 5-ranked Cardinals were to have traveled to Murfreesboro, Tenn., to open their much-anticipated campaign on Wednesday night. Coach Jeff Walz said he’s seeking a replacement for the game, and for a Dec. 6 game against Bellarmine that was scrapped when Bellarmine’s team was put on a two-week pause.
As the schedule now stands, Louisville will open its season on Saturday when Cincinnati visits the KFC Yum! Center at 2 p.m.
