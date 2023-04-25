LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville women's basketball coach likes to give his teams difficult early-season challenges. Few are tougher than the one he has set up for his program for the next four seasons.
Louisville and Connecticut have signed a four-year deal, the programs announced Tuesday, to begin on Dec. 16 in either Hartford or Storrs, Connecticut.
The teams will alternate home games over the next four seasons with the Cardinals holding home games in 2024-25 and 2026-27 and the Huskies with their second home game in 2025-26.
The programs used to meet multiple times annually when they were members of the Big East Conference. They've played 21 times overall, and most recently played during the 2021-22 season.
The Cardinals have won two of the previous three matchups against the Huskies, including a 69-64 win at Mohegan Sun in their most recent matchup on Dec. 19, 2021. In the most recent win, Olivia Cochran shot a perfect 3-for-3 from the floor and had eight points and four rebounds off the bench. The last time the Huskies traveled to Louisville, the Cardinals came away with a 78-69 win on Jan. 31, 2019.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.