LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – It wasn’t exactly a perfect scenario for precision passing, but the University of Louisville took to the L&N Stadium Field in front of the fans to wrap up its second week of spring practice on a blustery Saturday morning.
First-year coach Jeff Brohm isn’t expecting perfection – and he isn’t getting it. But every practice is a chance for him to learn his players as much as it is for them to learn his offense.
“Today was typical Big Ten weather, so we're used to that,” Brohm said with a smile. “Now, we didn't really call things accordingly. But in those situations, you’ve got to be smart. Of course, you’ve got to be able to play great defense and run the ball and get completions that are easy, instead of forcing the ball up the field. But it was good to work in those conditions, because at some point they'll come up and our guys will have to adjust a little bit. That's going to be part of it, whether it's really windy, or rain or cold or snow, you have to be able to adjust.”
As spring practice proceeds, Brohm is looking to find the right balance between getting established players reps and getting a good enough look to make decisions.
“We still have plenty of errors, without question,” Brohm said. “We've thrown a lot at them. And we want to do that. We want to see what these guys can grasp. We want to make sure that we always have at least some type of answers to problems that come up. And then, of course, we dial it down as we get going into fall camp.
“But these guys are working hard. putting in the time and the effort. We're going to have mistakes every day -- we had them today. And you know, we had some decent moments and some other moments that weren't very good at all. So, there's a ways to go. We want to have the perfect combination of live tackle and scrimmage work, making sure we're physical, and then making sure that we're smart, and we're getting guys healthy as well.”
“Each position is different,” Brohm went on. “I think on the offense, there's certain guys have a lot of experience that we want to get reps, but we don't need too many reps because we got to get them healthy and make sure that they stay healthy. So, we've tried to protect at least a handful of guys on offense that really have done a great job at this point, and the others need to get ready to go. And then we’ve got to develop those other positions, we got to make sure they understand what to do and how to play fast. On the different side of the ball, it's kind of the same thing are. There are definitely a couple guys that have played a lot of football that we don't need to see a whole lot on the field or in practice, but a whole lot of others that need plenty of reps. So, you know, there were quite a few mistakes, and quite a few, in my opinion, big plays given up that shouldn't happen. But we've got to learn from it. And it's good that it happens in this situation.”
