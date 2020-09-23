LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Central High, an historic Louisville school at 11th and Chestnut downtown, has rescheduled its Thursday night home football game against Meade County for Saturday at noon and agreed to move the game to Meade County, according to a Tweet from the school's athletic account Wednesday morning.
Citing an "abundance of caution," Central announced the move as a mutually agreed-upon decision by both schools.
Louisville's downtown remains largely barricaded as police and local officials anticipate reaction from Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's announcement of potential legal action against police involved in the killing of Breonna Taylor.
Out of an abundance of caution, both teams have mutually agreed to move this weeks Football Game to Meade Co. Saturday (9/26) at 12noon to ensure that our athletes can take the field. We thank everyone for their flexibility and understanding. #letsplaysomefootball #yellowjackets— Central Athletics (@loucentralsport) September 23, 2020
Central's position in the struggle for racial equality in Louisville is prominent. It was the only public high school in the city that Blacks could attend until 1956, and has produced many prominent Louisvillians, including philanthropist Woodford Porter, community activist Louis Coleman Jr., world heavyweight champions Muhammad Ali, Greg Page and Jimmy Ellis, Lenny Lyes, NBA star DeAngelo Russell, Lyman T. Johnson, state Rep. Darryl Owens and others.
Central's season-opening game against Warren Central was canceled over COVID-19 concerns, with Central unable to travel to Warren County because of its COVID-19 "hotspot" status, and Warren Central being unable to make arrangements to travel to Louisville.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.