LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's men's basketball game against Syracuse on Wednesday night has been postponed, prolonging a pause for the Cardinals that has lasted all month.
U of L announced Wednesday afternoon that the postponement is due to another positive COVID-19 test in the program and that the team is "adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report."
The Cardinals haven't played since Feb. 1, a 74-58 win over Georgia Tech. The school announced on Super Bowl Sunday that head coach Chris Mack had contracted the coronavirus, and he has been involved with his team from afar since then.
While in quarantine, Mack talked to plenty of people, including other coaches, about their experience with quarantine. And he shared his own. The last time Louisville resumed after a layoff, it was blown out at Wisconsin, while playing without point guard Carlik Jones. Mack said a lot of the battle is mental, just keeping the morale of the team up in a strange situation.
"It really is hard to believe we have only six regular season games scheduled right now, which is strange," he said. "But this whole season's been that.”
