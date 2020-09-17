LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville men's basketball coach Chris Mack can’t tell you when his first game will be or who it will be against. But with the NCAA’s announcement that the season will begin two weeks later than usual — on Nov. 25 — at least now he can tell you that it will begin, and there are some dates on the calendar for his players to circle.
The team will double its workout time with coaches next week, and full practice will begin Oct. 14.
“We're awfully excited that all signs are pointing toward getting our season started,” Mack said in a video conference with reporters Thursday. “There's probably a thousand different opinions around the country about when they talked about the start date was. I'll be honest with you I think they probably should have left it the way it was. We've opened up a can of worms now to try and deal with the non-conference schedule. But, hey, it beats what happened to us at the end of last season, so really, really excited about getting things going. Don't know who we're playing first. Don't know how it's going to look. But, like I said, it beats the alternative.”
Mack took quite a few questions about the Cardinals’ upcoming schedule, but he had few answers. He doesn’t know if his team will play in the MGM Resorts Main Event exempt event on Nov. 20-22 but sounded doubtful. He said he doesn’t know if they will keep Cincinnati on the schedule this season or bump the home-and-home back by a season. He said the program had been in touch with a number of programs in close proximity as it reconsiders its non-conference schedule and said that Bellarmine certainly makes sense in that grouping.
Mack did say that the Big Ten-ACC Challenge likely will be played, but could not give details.
“To say that I have any concrete information or can give you likely opponents, that would be very, very premature,” he said. “We're all in the same boat trying to figure out games that we had scheduled previous, so there's a lot of stuff in flux right now. You certainly, like I did, saw what the NCAA said was the minimum number of games, the maximum number, but to this point, we're just in conversations with a lot of people around the country trying to do what we can.”
Mack said his players were glad to just see a start date and hear from the NCAA that the plan is to move forward with basketball this winter.
As they have sat and watched events transpire, from college football and its up and downs to various rumors here and there to the shutdown of the Big Ten and Pac-12, Mack said the uncertainty took a toll.
“I think for our players, they're not privy to the same conversations that we have as ACC coaches or some of these subcommittees or the talks that I have with my athletic director,” Mack said. “So for our players, it's a great relief. ... For our players to get the concrete answer, this is when we start practice, this is when we have the opportunity to play our first game, I know they're really relieved. I think they had a little jolt of energy as we had some workouts today, so it's been great.”
Mack said that it would be unrealistic not to expect COVID-19 disruptions. But he said that ACC coaches have been discussing the upcoming season every Wednesday morning since the pandemic began, and he’s confident that players and coaches can work their way through.
He said that coaches had discussed bubbles for both ACC play and non-conference play, but he has heard no concrete plan.
“I think the framework is set,” Mack said. “I think that's why the NCAA gave a minimum of 13 games. We may lose games over the course of the year. You've seen it in MLB and college football. That's the reality of it. I don't think it's going to collapse college basketball and all of a sudden end the season for everyone. But let's face it, there are going to be times when a guy tests positive. Teammates are going to have to quarantine whether they have the virus or not. They're going to lose a lot of days. There's a return to play protocol. Along with any type of myocarditis protocols as well. We have protocols on protocols. I don't think I've ever heard that word more than in the last three months. I'm really tired of saying the word protocol. ... But the framework is there. The kids are excited. They want to play the season. We're not throwing them out there to make money like everybody, the conspiracy theorists say, but we're excited.”
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.