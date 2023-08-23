LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It would be very difficult to find two high school football teams in the commonwealth of Kentucky who had a better pair of games in 2022 than Male and Ballard.
In week two of that season, the Bruins beat the Bulldogs 12-7 for their first victory in the rivalry since 2009. Much later in the playoffs, Male got its revenge in the 6A semifinals, winning 24-20 after recovering a Bruin fumble and scoring when Ballard was backed up to its own goal line.
Friday will mark the first time the two programs have met since that memorable game. It is WDRB's First Down Friday Game of the Week.
"It's a huge game," Male quarterback Kolter Smith said Wednesday. "I'm not going to say there is bad blood, but there's definitely revenge out and blood on jerseys."
Both teams enter this meeting 1-0 after season-opening victories, with Male beating Butler, 48-0, and Ballard edging Southwestern, 41-34. But while anyone could understand the Bruins having a little extra motivation after having their season end in such heartbreaking fashion last year, Male head coach Chris Wolfe does not think it will linger much.
"That doesn't happen very often in 15 games, much less a game of that magnitude," Wolfe said. "I won't talk about that at all. We're a different team, and they're a different team.
"We're trying to figure out where we are. It's week two. So, I mean, it's a big game. It's week two for them. It's week two for us. So, ultimately, it's just going to be who can execute what we have in at this time. The emotion won't play anything. The kids know each other enough. They're both going to be intrinsically motivated to just play well."
Wolfe said he enjoys having the rivalry be more competitive, calling the extra juice for this game "great for high school football." Smith thinks it will help Male stay focused, which did not happen in last year's regular season loss.
"I think last year, we kind of got complacent in that," Smith said. "And they shut us up real fast.
"But I think it is just taking it day by day and preparing the same for Ballard as we would for any other tough opponent. At the end of the day, this is just one other step onto our road to Lexington."
You can watch highlights and a report from the Game of the Week, as well as the other best matchups from around Louisville and southern Indiana, on First Down Friday at 10:45 p.m. on WDRB.
