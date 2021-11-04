LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Male High School star defensive end Selah Brown decided to make his college announcement on Thursday before his undefeated team began its run at the KHSAA 6A football state championship.
Brown chose his hometown team, the University of Louisville. The 6-foot-2-inch, 248-pound senior turned down offers from other Division 1 programs like Illinois, Northwestern, Ball Sate and Boston College. His final three choices were UofL, Northwestern and Illinois.
He also had a Kentucky hat on the table to join the other three hats from his final schools. According to 247Sports, Brown is a 4-star recruit and the No. 2 overall ranked player in the state of Kentucky.
Brown joined Popeye Williams as the second 4-star commit in the 2022 class for UofL.
Brown’s exploits on the gridiron became popular on YouTube back in middle school when he would play running back and drag multiple players with him before being pulled down.
Male is currently the No. 1 ranked team in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football Class 6A poll with a 9-0 record.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.