LOUISIVLLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After the University of Louisville men's basketball team announced two members of its incoming recruiting class decommitted, senior Malik Williams shared his intention to return to Louisville next season Saturday.
The NCAA granted Division-I student athletes an additional year of eligibility in response to the coronavirus pandemic last fall.
A smooth sea never made a skillful sailor.. RUN IT BACK 🗣 pic.twitter.com/28YkNcCT5h— Malik Williams5️⃣ (@leek_willi) March 20, 2021
Williams was limited to three games during his senior year due to a reoccurring foot injury. The 6-foot-11 forward had surgery on a broken bone in his right foot in November, missing Louisville's first 15 games.
Williams reaggravated the injury three games into his return. Williams' injury suffered Feb. 27 ended his season, but didn't require surgery according to team officials.
In his first start of the 2020-21 season, Williams finished with eight points and 10 rebounds against Notre Dame.
As a junior, Williams was the ACC's runner up for Sixth Man of the Year, despite missing the first four games of the 2019-20 season after a breaking a bone in his right foot in practice.
The Fort Wayne, Ind. native was selected as a team captain in each of the past two seasons.
