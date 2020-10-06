LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB)- Manual's football team is in quarantine after a positive COVID-19 case was detected in the program.
The Crimsons are forced to cancel this week's game against St. Xavier and next week's game against Pleasure Ridge Park.
Head coach Scott Carmony told WDRB Sports that it was one positive case on the team that forced the shutdown. He also said they will likely try to find an additional game in the last week of the regular season.
The Crimsons last practiced on Monday.
