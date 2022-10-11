LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nya Bunton comes from a basketball family. Her father, uncles and grandfather all played college basketball.
Mom and Dad didn't push her that way, but they wanted her involved in something. She chose volleyball and that has worked out pretty well.
Shortly after accepting the job as duPont Manual High School's volleyball coach four years ago, Richard Weaver found out from another coach that a very talented freshman was headed his way.
"She said, 'She's been accepted at Manual,'" Weaver said. "From that day forward I was like 'OK, that is a great start to day one on the job here.'"
Weaver coached older girls in club volleyball at KIVA but had seen enough of Bunton to know she would make an immediate impact at Manual.
She has more than lived up to what Weaver hoped she would be during her time at Manual, on the volleyball court and off. Manual has a 26-7 record already this season.
"She's making an impact in every aspect of her life and that's where I look at it and say you can have all the talent in the world but what do you do with it and how you do use the platform and she's using it for all the right things," Weaver said.
When asked if she had a lot of college offers, the soft-spoken Bunton laughed and said "I don't like to brag, but yes."
And she could have plenty to brag about. But that's not how she was raised.
Congratulations to our very own Nya Bunton for 1,000 career kills!!! Our program and duPont Manual community are incredibly proud of you! What an honor for a much deserving individual. Welcome to the 1K KILL CLUB 💪🏼#RamFam #1kkillclub pic.twitter.com/hlkoj8pBwW— Manual Volleyball (@ManualVolley) September 8, 2022
"One of the things we've said is just remain humble and she is that. She's a humble young lady," her father, B.J. Bunton, said. "Anything that you're passionate about, that you want to excel in, you have to put the work in and then good things will come."
Good things have come to the 6 foot, 3 inches,
She made the USA U-19 team that won the Pan American Cup, has been named a national All-American and is leading Manual to one of its best seasons ever, all while embracing a position change, from middle blocker to outside hitter because that's what the team needed.
"It's given me a new perspective and lots of opportunities to get better at different aspects of the game," said Bunton. "That will help me a lot for my future goals and to play in the Olympics."
"We wouldn't be where we are without her," said Weaver. "She has never written down a goal that she hasn't met. So, when the kids batting 1.000 I'm going to keep believing in her and if that goal is on that piece of paper, she'll be an Olympic athlete one day."
Bunton chose Texas over a who's who of college volleyball powers, including U of L and UK. She'll head there next fall, but first she will try to lead Manual to its first regional volleyball title, and maybe a state title.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.