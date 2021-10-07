LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Beginning with a men's scrimmage in the KFC Yum! Center a week from Saturday, the University of Louisville basketball program will begin a new season in the downtown arena, and the athletics department announced operations in place for fans attending games in the upcoming seasons.
Masks are recommended, but not required, for all fans in all areas of the arena, regardless of vaccination status.
As well, all concession stands will be cashless, a policy which began last season.
Paper tickets are a thing of the past, with mobile ticketing again in place for basketball games.
The regular bag policies remain in place. All bags are subject to search upon entering the arena. Backpacks of any kind, including drawstring, fanny packs, computer bags and camera bags are prohibited. Bags no larger than 14" x 14" x 6" will be allowed into the arena for U of L events. Medical bags are permitted and subject to search.
Scrimmage Tickets Available
Tickets are available for the Louisville Basketball Team 108 Tip-Off intrasquad scrimmage in the arena on Oct. 16 at 1 p.m. The event will offer the first public look at the 2021-22 men’s team in competition in a game setting.
Tickets, priced at $10 each for lower-level seating, are available online at Ticketmaster.com, or specifically at this link.
Scrimmage tickets may also be purchased in person prior to the Cardinals’ Oct. 9 football game against Virginia at Gate 1E at Cardinal Stadium, beginning at noon. Scrimmage tickets are available for UofL students at no charge. Students may obtain up to two tickets through their My Cardinals Account.
Men’s Basketball Season Tickets: Season ticket packages for the Cardinals' 18 men’s basketball home games in the KFC Yum! Center start at $325 and may be paid over an extended period, are available online by clicking here.
Women’s Basketball Season Tickets: Women’s basketball season ticket packages start at $80 and lower level seats are available. Fans interested in purchasing women’s basketball season tickets for their 16 home games are encouraged to visit this website for more information.
