BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WDRB) -- We often wonder about the walls.
But what if these rims in Bowling Green could talk, what would their message be? Perhaps a warning to their companions across college basketball.
Then again, the word is probably out by now.
"I’m going to try and dunk on you, or over you," said John Anderson, a sophomore guard at Western Kentucky.
Anderson is making a habit of throwing down devastating dunks.
“I attack the rim. That’s mainly my game," he said. "I’m pretty much all around the rim. The dunks pretty much come."
His high-flying routine is often featured on national top-10 countdowns and can be found trending on social media.
“I saw Dwyane Wade re-posted my dunk —t he recent one I had (against Rice), so that was great to see an NBA player post that and talk about that," Anderson said. "But it’s a blessing to look on the TV and see yourself doing great things.”
Of course, it’s worth two points just like any other basket (maybe three if you’re fouled). But a dunk can bring so much more to your team and to the crowd, and Anderson has known that since he first threw down in the eighth grade.
“The first dunk I had was in the San Antonio Spurs arena, in the championship game of an AAU tournament, and it was an and-one dunk too,” he said.
He hasn’t stopped since, no matter who is in his way.
“Anytime I see a big man, I feel like I can go over him," Anderson said. "Anybody on the court — I feel like I have the most bounce on the court."
Perhaps it would be best to stay out of the lane, the hoop itself has no choice.
“You see the energy it brings people on the court and on the bench," Western Kentucky redshirt junior Jared Savage said. "It gives us that next level energy that we need.”
If these rims could talk, what would they say?
“Probably stop dunking so hard man," Anderson said with a smile. "Probably."