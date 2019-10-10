LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- At 6 foot, 3 inches tall and 215 pounds, Izayah Cummings isn’t hard to miss to begin with. The Louisville Male High School wide receiver attracts a crowd of defenders and is getting even more attention now.
"You’re going to get everyone’s best shot," said Cummings, who's in his senior season with the Bulldogs. "It doesn’t matter which team, you gotta go hard every rep.”
If you do have trouble finding him, look for the guy with a University of Kentucky wristband and blue gloves. This summer, Cummings committed to play for Mark Stoops and the Wildcats in Lexington, Kentucky.
"It’s pretty awesome. All of the people around here know me and know I’m a UK commit," Cummings said. "Kentucky fans always want to get a picture with me or ... sit around with their kids, throw the football around with them or whatever. It’s pretty cool."
Cummings' decision to play at UK was a little bit of a surprise. He grew up a Louisville fan, and his parents are Louisville fans -- more than fans, actually.
"My dad works at U of L," Cummings said with a smile. "He has coworkers saying, 'Why couldn’t he come to U of L?'"
The senior wideout hears the same questions, too.
"It’s crazy. Some people will text me like, ‘You can still go to Louisville,'" Cummings said. "I’m like, 'No, I’m committed to UK, man, so that’s my decision,' and I feel comfortable with my decision.”
Cummings is a big wide receiver without the big ego. Male head coach Chris Wolfe said Cummings does the dirty work -- whether it's blocking or playing defense -- and is the team’s hardest worker.
"Everyone knows he’s 6’3” (tall), 215 (pounds), great wing span (and) can catch a lot of things," Wolfe said, "but it’s all that other stuff that really makes the team."
Big Blue Nation can get used to seeing the intangibles on display from Cummings, even if the kid who grew up in red is still getting used to being blue.
"It was awkward at first, but I got used to it," Cummings said. "I’m UK now."
Before he heads to UK, Cummings and the Bulldogs are chasing a second straight championship. The senior wideout is easy to spot on the field, but, if you need a clue, start in the end zone. He spends a lot of time there.
