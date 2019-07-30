LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Bats are staying put.
The team agreed to a lease extension to stay at Louisville Slugger Field through the 2038 season. The current lease was set to expire after this year, but Senior Vice President Greg Galiette said he wasn't worried about a deal not getting done.
"I can't possibly imagine that would ever happen, that baseball would ever leave the city of Louisville," Galiette said. "It left once before. I can't imagine it would happen again. I don't think that was ever a possibility. We're excited. We're looking forward to the next 20 years, and we want to bring the stadium up to speed from when it was built in the year 2000."
The Bats get $8 million from the city's capital budget to make improvements to Slugger Field. That money will be paid back over the course of the lease.
Galiette said they will pick an architect first and then decide what changes can be made to the ballpark.
"The main thing the fans need to know is everything will be done, first and foremost, with them on top of mind," Galiette said. "It's going to be fan enhancement. What can make the fan experience even better here at Louisville Slugger Field? We've been complemented over the years about how great this ballpark is. Well that's great, but we want to take it to the next level."
Galiette said the team will look at what has been added to minor league parks around the country and what is working and perhaps start there for additions to Slugger Field.
