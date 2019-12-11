LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lynn Bowden was the picture of versatility this year.
A talented wide receiver and return man at Kentucky, Bowden had the chance to put a stamp on a growing NFL draft resume. Instead he put all of that to the side and switched to play quarterback-something his team needed him to do.
Bowden led UK to a 5-2 record as the starting quarterback and on Wednesday was named the Paul Hornung award winner as the nation's more versatile player.
Bowden has already announced he will skip his senior season and turn pro after he plays in the Belk Bowl against Virginia Tech. His prospects as a pro are not as a quarterback, which is what makes his willingness to play that position this year more impressive.
Bowden racked up 2,166 total yards this season. He threw for two touchdowns, rushed for 11, and caught one as well. His four touchdown game to close out the year against rival Louisville will always be remembered in Lexington (and likely Louisville as well).
"I am extremely happy for Lynn because he is so deserving of the Paul Hornung Award," said Kentucky Head Coach Mark Stoops. "What he was able to do this year - begin the season with three different responsibilities, then move to quarterback in midseason - is what the Hornung Award is all about. Lynn's exceptional ability, competitive nature, high football IQ and his willingness to sacrifice for the team were all on display and make him a perfect winner of the award."
Bowden and his family will be honored on March 4, 2020, at the annual Paul Hornung Award Dinner at the Galt House Hotel in downtown Louisville.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.