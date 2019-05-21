LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The verdict is in.
“It is a big decision, and one that wasn’t taken lightly,” Scott Budnick said.
Some might object.
“Logically, it might not make that much sense to everybody,” Louisville City FC head coach John Hackworth said.
But Budnick, the Louisville City goalie coach, has love for the game.
“I would just like to be involved with soccer in a meaningful way for as long a possible,” Budnick said.
That thought process, that strategy, is what you need to keep in mind when you hear that Budnick gave up on a budding career as a lawyer to join Louisville City’s coaching staff full time.
"Soccer won out over law," he said with a smile.
It was not an east decision. Budnick, who is married with two young kids, took a pay cut to be with the Boys in Purple.
2“Everything about the organization is first rate. I'm very, very happy. Very excited," Budnick said. "I can’t wait to get to the office in the morning."
He fell for soccer in Louisville. He played at St. Xavier High School then in college and then professionally for about a decade. When his playing days were over, he got his law degree and eventually found himself practicing back at home.
There was always a pull toward soccer.
“Even when I was in law, it was something I strived to do, even on my nights and weekends,” Budnick said.
His coaching ventures were on the side until Hackworth asked him to come aboard.
“We’re really happy to have Scott on our staff on a full-time basis and look forward to many years, and hopefully he’ll never have to work in law again,” Hackworth said, even though he does have Budnick on retainer for $1.
“For the quality of legal service he’s providing me right now, $1 is more than enough,” Hackworth said.
Budnick is having a blast and said he wants to bring more and more title to his hometown of Louisville.
He made his choice, and there appears to be no appeal in sight.
“It’s been everything I had hoped it to be when I made the decision and then some,” Budnick said.
Passion for soccer brought him back to the game, and it’s hard to argue with that. Even if you wanted to, remember: He’s a lawyer.
