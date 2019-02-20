LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Indiana University Athletic Director Fred Glass can't like what he's seeing from his prized men's basketball program.
He certainly doesn't like what he heard from that team's fan base on Tuesday night in Bloomington.
Glass sent an email to student ticket holders that at first praised the volume and energy the crowd brought to Assembly Hall but then added "the profane chants directed at a specific Purdue player were not part of your positive contributions. They were embarrassing and unacceptable and reflected poorly on you and Indiana University."
Purdue sophomore Matt Haarms got into a couple minor altercations with Indiana players during the game. Indiana's fans singled out Haarms with the chant, "F*** you, Haarms". It was audible on the ESPN2 television broadcast. It was an added gut punch to the Hoosier faithful that Haarms, the target of their angst, tipped in the game-winning bucket with three seconds left in the game. He was caught on camera yelling "F*** this place" as he celebrated om the court.
It seems to me that this was a rivalry game with emotions running high for both the players and the crowd.
Could everyone have behaved a little better?
Sure.
Does Glass expect it in the future?
Certainly.
"Knock off the profane chants, and please help those around you do the same," Glass said in his email. "You and Indiana University are better than that."
