LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Devonte Green is one of the most frustrating, mind-boggling players at Indiana in recent memory.
His brilliant 27-point performance against Iowa on Thursday is far too often contrasted with turnover riddled duds.
The senior's split personalities on the court have names: Good Devonte and Bad Devonte.
"When he's played well, we've played well," IU head coach Archie Miller said. "And we've got to bottle it and figure out a way how to keep him rolling, not to get 27 every night. But I will say this — consistency."
We can often sense when a coach is frustrated by a player or struggling with how to keep a guy engaged. Rarely do we get the transparency we saw from Miller after he watched Green torch Iowa for 27 points (7-11 from 3) Thursday night at Assembly Hall in Bloomington.
"Can we get two, three, four games in a row, where we have a guy playing outstanding basketball?" Miller asked. "And (Thursday), he was one of the best players in the country. And you look back on some games and you're, like, where was he?
"He's just got to stay with it — the focus — and sometimes hopefully the light at the end of the tunnel, coming down the home stretch of his career, hopefully he sees the silver lining that my team needs me."
The latest appearance of Good Devonte came with his brother, L.A. Lakers forward Danny, in the stands.
"How do you get him going as a coach," Miller was asked postgame, shaking his head during the question. "What have you found that kind of sparks it. Anything?"
"I was just talking to his brother, Danny, in the locker room, see if he could skip the regular season for the Lakers and see if he could hang around here a little bit," Miller replied. "See if that helped. He said he couldn't. Maybe we can Facetime him every day. I don't know."=
"Devonte is a unique guy. He really is. He's a smart guy. He's got a good IQ. And when he's engaged he's really good. When he gets lethargic, down on himself or starts to look around, funny, I think you can see a different player out there. But we don't have time for that right now and I think he realizes that."
Sometimes, it’s 27 points. But others, it's three in a loss to Purdue or four in another loss to Penn State. On any given night, he is capable of winning a game for you or costing his team that victory.
"He's hard on himself. He gets down," Miller said. "Sometimes, he's frustrated. But I think it carries over into the everyday process with him that I'm not playing real well right now. We'll see. Whatever.
"He doesn't have that fire where he just comes flying out the next day like here I come. I wish he had that. When he does, puts some things to the side and says, 'All right. It's about winning and the team. I've got to come to practice and work.'"
How do you keep playing him?
How can you not?
"This year he's yet, in my opinion — and he knows this because I talked to him — he's yet to string together a back-to-back, two in a row, three in a row," Miller said. "And I'm not talking about 27. I'm talking about you're looking out there, you're seeing one of the best guards in the Big Ten.
"He makes plays that other guys can't. But we need consistency out of him. I'm not telling you guys anything different that I don't tell him."
With seven games remaining, plus the Big Ten Tournament, the Hoosiers are firmly on the NCAA Tournament bubble.
Good Devonte can get them in. The question is how often we'll see him.
