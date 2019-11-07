LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Louisville City FC is headed to the USL's Eastern Conference Finals for a fifth straight year.
Perhaps that bears repeating.
For five straight seasons, Louisville City has advanced to at least the league's semifinals. The team has only been in existence for five years.
"It's ridiculous, it's unprecedented and it's special," said head coach John Hackworth, who joined the club in the summer of 2017.
He's right. No other team has been to five consecutive conference finals, and no other team has won three straight league championships. Lou City can accomplish that with two more wins.
First comes the semifinal game against the Indy Eleven at 3 p.m. Saturday in Indianapolis.
"There's no question that if you look around our sport, around the world, in this country, there's no club, well not no club, but there are very few clubs that claim those kind of numbers," Hackworth said. "It just doesn't happen."
Hackworth, who is always quick to gush about the fan support his team gets in Louisville, does seem a little surprised that Lou City isn't generating more buzz.
"Right now, I think for our fan base and for our community and this state, quite honestly, I don't think these guys get enough recognition for what they've accomplished in the first five years of their existence," Hackworth said. "I mean, it's amazing."
Lou City would host the USL title game at Lynn Stadium on U of L's campus if they win Saturday. City and Indy played twice this season, and both games finished in draws.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.