LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Call them the Boys in Black and Purple.
Louisville City FC is a bruised and bumped football club right now and heads into the weekend down four starters.
“That’s something you don’t predict,” head coach John Hackworth said.
It doesn’t help that they’re limping into a game against one of the top teams in the league, a team Hackworth knows well.
“They were my team," he said. "They were my club."
Hackworth grew up just outside of Tampa.
"I joked that I was born and raised a Tampa Bay Rowdies fan," Hackworth said after Tuesday's training session in Louisville. "I used to go and watch every single game."
Florida was home until he took the job with Louisville City.
“I’m absolutely, 100 percent from 'The Ville' now, and my only objective is to go down there and beat the Tampa Bay Rowdies with all we have,” Hackworth said.
This will all be routine at some point, but this is the first time he’s headed back to coach against his old favorite team.
“It’s neat, and it’s going to be fun to coach against them," he said. "It’s also going to be a little nostalgic and emotional.”
Add expensive to that list.
“I think I’m somewhere around 56 tickets that I’m asking for and buying, and I’m trying hard with any ancillary family members saying you might be on your own,” Hackworth said.
It’s not just seats his family needs; They all need the right colors to wear.
“I might have to go back to the owners and ask for a little more in my pay check, because I’ve lost so much money on tickets and gear,” Hackworth said.
He wants only one thing in return:
“Hyper focus on making sure we beat them,” he said.
A win makes it all worth it.
