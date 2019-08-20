LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB)- John Hackworth welcomes a friend to town this weekend and has no plans on talking to him.
Louisville City FC seeks a fourth straight win when the club hosts North Carolina at 3 p.m. Saturday at Louisville Slugger Field.
Hackworth is good friends with North Carolina head coach Dave Sarachan.
"I have all the respect in the world for him," Hackworth said during his weekly WDRB segment, "Yackin' With Hack." "And I owe him, because they got us in the first week of the season."
North Carolina beat Louisville City 4-1 back in March. Hackworth doesn't plan on talking trash to his friend. In fact, he doesn't plan on speaking with him at all.
"Not unless he calls me with some problem off the field," Hackworth said. "But besides that, I'm not talking to him."
