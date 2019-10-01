LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- John Hackworth still isn't over it.
"That one stung," the Louisville City head coach saidabout this teams blown two-goal lead in Saturday's match with Tampa.
The game finished in a 2-2 draw and helped Louisville City clinch a playoff spot, but Hackworth wasn't ready to talk about it. He didn't like what he saw live and was just as frustrated after watching the game film.
"Just a frustrated, maybe more, maybe a lot more," he said.
He was done looking at that game.
"(Director of Public Relations) Howie (Lindsey) asked me if I wanted to pull up some clips of the game to send (to WDRB), and I said there's nothing from that game I want to see ever again," Hackworth said.
He didn't want to talk about it, so naturally I asked him a few questions about the game. Coach took it in stride, and his team can extend its unbeaten streak to 10 with a win at St. Louis on Saturday.
