BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Hoosiers are making a change at quarterback for 2019.
Indiana head football coach Tom Allen announced Monday morning that Michael Penix Jr. will take over the starting quarterback job. The redshirt freshman unseats two-year starter Peyton Ramsey.
"Peyton is an awesome kid," Allen said. "He's one of the finest young men I've ever been around. So much respect for him, and that was a hard conversation.
"But I love each one of them, and that doesn't change. None of that has anything to do with it. But those are tough decisions that have to be made by head coaches. And so it wasn't what Peyton didn't do. It was more of what I believe Mike can be."
Indiana entered fall camp with a three-man competition for the starting job. Ramsey was trying to hold off redshirt freshman Penix and Jack Tuttle, who transferred to IU from Utah.
"(Peyton and Jack) put in the work. They worked extremely hard," Penix said. "They pushed me. They really made me better. They made me a better player and a better person. We're all brothers at the end of the day. We all want the same thing: We want the team to be a winning program."
Penix played in four games in 2018 before suffering an ACL injury and taking a redshirt.
"I think he's 100%, and that's how we feel," Allen said. "He actually took a hit, not intentionally, but during one of our scrimmages, he got rolled up on, which I think was probably a positive thing just to know that, 'Hey, I took a hit.' And he was probably concerned at first, but was like, 'OK, I'm fine. I took a hit, and now I'm good to go.' He's going to get hit on Saturday. So it's live bullets now. There's no more blue jerseys. He's 100%."
"It was good for me, because in practice, quarterbacks don't really get hit," Penix said. That just showed me that I'm ready, and I don't have anything to worry about. I can just go out and play."
Penix will make his first career start when the Hoosiers open the season Saturday against Ball State at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.