LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The Indiana High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) officially cancelled the 2020 spring sports season on Thursday.
The move did not come as a surprise after Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb canceled K-12 classroom learning for public school students for the remainder of the school year due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
"The Indiana High School Athletic Association staunchly supports our Governor, our State Commissioner of Health and our State Superintendent of Public Instruction in their herculean efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic," IHSAA officials said in a statement released Thursday afternoon.
This move comes two weeks to the day after the IHSAA made the unprecedented decision to cancel the remainder of its boys state basketball tournament. The organization made it clear in its statement that the cancellations are being made to support the guidelines set by the governor and the Indiana State Department of Health.
"In unwavering support yet with extreme sadness, we must cancel our spring sports programming," the IHSAA's statement read. "We join all Hoosiers in anticipation of a triumphant homecoming back to our schools in the fall of 2020 complete with a full complement of IHSAA sports."
