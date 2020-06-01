LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana University's athletic department is offering more than just words in the wake of George Floyd's death and its aftermath across the country.
Athletic Director Fred Glass released a statement on Monday, calling Floyd's death "senseless and inexcusable."
"Ever since I first saw the video of George Floyd’s murder, my heart has been hurting in a way I can’t remember it ever hurting, even though this is only the latest of too many examples of the awful consequence of racism so endemic in our society," Glass said. "Still, I know my pain is only a shadow of that being experienced by people of color because as a white person, I can never truly understand the depth of their pain."
Thoughts and prayers aren't going to be enough right now, Glass said.
"While almost any action seems insufficient given the overwhelming challenge that racism poses to all of us, that can’t deter us into inaction. We need to be the change we want to see in the world," said Glass, who along with Athletic Director-Designate Scott Dolson and other senior staff, recently held a Zoom meeting with the Athletic Director's Council on Diversity and Inclusivity.
"The sharing by these students was very powerful and valuable and will continue to inform us as we move forward," Glass said.
The council and Glass will co-host more Zoom meetings this week with any interested student athletes, coaches and athletic staff to discuss "their experiences and perspectives on George Floyd’s death, what it means to them, and how we should move forward as individuals and as part of IU Athletics."
Glass also made it clear that the department supports any IU students that want to engage in free speech and peaceful protests.
"There are no easy or simple ways to fight racism or secure racial justice and equality, but that can’t be a reason not to try," Glass said. "I am confident that by sharing with each other and working together we can make a meaningful difference in IU Athletics and beyond."
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.