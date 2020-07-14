LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB)- This week on Yackin' With Hack, Louisville City FC head coach John Hackworth said no USL team can afford a slow start now that the league is playing an abbreviated schedule.
Lou City is (1-1) and coming off a 3-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Riverhounds, and not to minimize that result but the Riverhounds are not in Lou City's division in this odd summer. The next opponent is however.
Lou City is a part of Championship Group E along with Sporting KC, Indy 11, and Saturday's foe St. Louis FC. The top two teams in each division will advance to the playoffs after the 16-game regular season is complete.
"This is a mini playoff game if you will," said Hackworth. "Because when you hot a team within your division right now the expectation is that you'll win that game. If you don't win that game, if you dont' get those three points, those are not only the three points you should've won, but you have to think of it as your opposition gaining the three points. So we call it a six point swing."
You can watch the entire segment with Coach Hackworth above. Lou City hosts St. Louis on Saturday night at 8 PM at Lynn Family Stadium.
