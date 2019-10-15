LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville City FC just wrapped up a crazy stretch of three games in eight days.
They grabbed six out of a possible nine points in the three games (two of which were on the road). Head coach John Hackworth was happy with the three-game performance.
"All but the loss of three points," Hackworth said. "In the big picture, we handled it very well."
City closes out the regular season in Memphis on Saturday and can climb to fourth in the table if they get some help by Indy and Tampa Bay losing or draw their regular season finales.
"We need to focus on getting the win, and if the result of other games go our way, we could climb a little bit," Hackworth said.
Lou City will get a first round bye in the USL playoffs, but they do need to get to fourth place in order to host a postseason game. Lou City's regular season finale against Memphis starts at 8 p.m. and can be seen on WBKI.
