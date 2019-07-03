LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Everyone has an opinion.
The Canadian soccer analysts were "disgusted and embarrassed" by the United States Women's National Team's celebrations.
An English analyst called them "distasteful."
So, this just in: Opposing nations' broadcast teams are tired of watching the United States celebrate scoring goals.
Shocking.
But it's not just across the border. There is plenty of shame within our own country. Even WDRB's Rick Bozich called the USWNT "Ugly Americans" after they celebrated each and every one of the 13 goals they scored in an opening-round rout of Thailand.
Is it too much? Are they arrogant? Or are they just having fun?
It's been a hot topic, and Louisville City FC head coach John Hackworth addressed it at his Wednesday press conference.
"You have to play this game with joy," Hackworth said. "I think you can see our women's team enjoying it. I think you can see their passion. They have fun together and collectively. They're celebrating in ways that is making the rest of the world mad and might not be fitting in to a politically correct framework, if you will. But they're authentic. They are exactly who they are. They're clearly having fun doing it, and I think that's wonderful."
New Lou City striker Antoine Hoppenot was born in France. He's been watching the USWNT dance its way to the World Cup final.
"When you step on the field, especially on the professional level, World Cup level, it's a fight. It's a war," Hoppenot said. "You score a goal, you celebrate. If you don't want them to celebrate, you don't let them score. That's kind of the idea. I personally have no issues with it."
Hoppenot is not quite as bullish as Hackworh. It wasn't Alex Morgan's tea cup celebration versus England or Megan Rapinoe's pose against France but that 13-goal outburst at the beginning of the tournament.
"I also see the other side when people were frustrated on the 13th goal when they're celebrating as if it was the first goal," Hoppenot said. "But I personally don't mind."
Although there has been some negative reaction to the way the team has carried itself, there's also been a flip side to the conversation.
Some people, me included, think it's simply awesome.
You can put Hackworth in that group as well.
"Part of the reason I love this sport so much is because you can express yourself and creativity. I think as a team they're doing just that," Hackworth said. "They're now in the World Cup final, which by itself is a wonderful accomplishment. If they pull this off and win the World Cup and have kind of this swagger they have and the enjoyment, what better way to do it?"
Prior to the semifinal game against England, Rapinoe was asked about the confidence the English team seemed to have. She said they should have it at this stage of the tournament and added, "We love a good bit of confidence in America, don't we?" with a huge smile.
Call if confidence, swagger or arrogance, the national team is one win away from riding it all the way to a second straight World Cup championship.
"To me, that's very American," Hackworth said. "That's a very American thing to do. I love it."
