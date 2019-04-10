LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB)- Lou City just got a whole lot younger.
The team signed its first Academy player in 16-year-old Elijah Wydner. Elijah plays high school soccer at Collegiate and is also a part of Louisville’s Ohio Elite-KY club team. The best part of his new contract-Elijah can still play for his high school and club teams.
"We think it's a huge step in the right direction, it's great for Elijah but it's also great for our club and more importantly I think it's great for the soccer community," said Lou City head coach John Hackworth.
Elijah will travel with Lou City to Tampa this weekend for the team's game against Tampa Bay. Although it's not likely, Wydner could play in the game.
"It should be the dream, it should be the vision, it should be the thing that ignites every boy and girl in Louisville to say 'Holy cow, there's a kid that literally just turned 16 that is now going to represent Louisville City,'" said Hackworth. "I think it's one of these magical moments for everybody to dream."
“It was unexpected, but it is exciting,” Elijah Wynder said through a statement released by the team on Wednesday. “I’m excited about the opportunity to join the club.”
Elijah lives in Oldham County. He has been training with Lou City in preparation for this contract. This model the USL is using is similar to how youth players are treated internationally.
"If you're a young and very talented player in our sport, you go from being a youth player and you get a little taste of what it means to be a reserve player or a little taste of what it means to be a pro player," said Hackworth.
The idea here is to give Wydner an "avenue at which he can develop at an accelerated rate," said Hackworth.
Developing the Academy under the USL club is part of the team's on-going efforts to grow the game of soccer in the region. Signing Elijah is a large part of that process.
