LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB)- The 8th ranked UofL Women's basketball team beat number one Oregon 72-62 at the Paradise Jam tournament in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.
It's Louisville's first win over the A.P. top ranked team since the Cardinals beat Baylor in the 2013 Sweet 16.
Kylee Shook led the Cardinals with 18 points. She also added 15 rebounds and two blocks. Dana Evans (17), Elizabeth Balogun (11), and Jazz Jones (10) were also in double figures.
The Cardinals outscored the Ducks 24-8 in the second quarter and held Oregon to 6-34 from behind the three point line.
The win improves Louisville's record to 8-0 and gives the team it's third victory in as many days. The Cardinals beat UT-Arlington, Oklahoma State, and Oregon at the Paradise Jam Tournament.
U of L is next in action on Thursday when the team travels to Ohio State.
