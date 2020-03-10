LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB)-Male beat Ballard 71-61 to capture the 7th region title Tuesday night at Valley High School.
The Bulldogs are headed to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2002.
Male is riding a 16 game winning streak in to the Sweet 16, in fact they haven't lost since a regular season defeat at Ballard on January 17th.
"It's always hard when you're at the top, you always have the most weight on your shoulders," said senior Tyren Moore. "We had to step up the expectations all year, we had a target on our back all year and I'm just glad we came out here and got it done."
Male will face Collins in the 1st round of the Sweet 16 on Thursday, March 19th at Rupp Arena in Lexington. Collins advanced by beating Oldham County 61-53 to capture the 8th region.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.