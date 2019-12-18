LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Izayah Cummings couldn't escape the noise.
"I'm still hearing it, right now to this day," the Male High School senior said Wednesday.
He grew up a Louisville fan in a family full of Louisville fans, but on Wednesday at his Louisville high school, he signed to play football in Lexington and play as soon as possible.
"Right now, I'm not thinking about a red-shirt," Cummings said. "I want to start immediately, because they're talking about how I can start as a freshman being that outside receiver to make the big plays that we need and the big touchdowns."
"When I say a diamond in the rough, a guy that can come in and probably play as a freshman," UK Associate Head Coach Vince Marrow said. "He's not a loud talking guy. You've seen him. He's one of the prettiest looking dudes! There's something about him. I was talking to Coach (Michael) Smith, and (Izayah) is probably the closest guy that we have to Ahmad (Wagner) where we can say OK, let's throw the 50/50 ball up, and he can go get it."
With Cummings, it's not all about catching footballs. Chris Wolfe, his high school coach, said Izayah can go through a game without a single catch and still dominate with his presence and especially his blocking.
"They know I'm not a selfish player," Cummings said about the UK coaching staff. "I'll do whatever is best for my team to win the game. That's all that matters."
Cummings is not enrolling early at Kentucky. He'll finish his senior year at Male and start his college career in the summer of 2020.
