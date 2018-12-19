LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you believe the signing day hype, duPont Manual product Aidan Robbins could end up being an important player for the University of Louisville.
New head coach Scott Satterfield said he could see Robbins as a feature back.
"He's really a complete back," Satterfield said Wedneday. "We feel like he could be the guy to carry the ball 20-25 times in a game and get stronger as the game goes on. We're excited about him. He brings a great personality to the room. He's a hard worker, really intelligent, 27 ACT, so he meets all the criteria we're looking for."
The sell from the Cardinals coach must have worked on Robbins. He decided to stick with U of L after meeting Satterfield. Aidan also took an official visit to BYU leading up to signing day.
"Once I took my official visit, I started to develop a relationship with him and the staff that he has started to put together," Robbins said. "I just knew this was the guy I wanted to play for. He wants to give me the ball 20-25 times a game. I want to be his featured back. That's why I had so much interest in Louisville."
Robbins will enroll early at U of L and will take part in spring practice with the Cardinals.
