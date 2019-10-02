LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nobody saw it coming. Not coach.
“Usually a No. 5 isn’t supposed to win,” Sacred Heart Academy's head girls golf coach Mackenzie Moir said.
Not even Julia Hagewood herself predicted this.
“Kind of unbelievable,” said the SHA senior who was was the fifth of five golfers entered in to this week's regional. "I definitely had to all year be my best at every tournament to get that fifth spot."
“At times this season, she probably didn’t think she would be in the postseason line up,” Moir added.
She wanted to play well and help her team. She ended up shooting a 74 and winning the regional’s individual title while also helping grab the team championship for the Valkyries.
“A lot of people have been texting me and were saying, 'I can’t believe your No. 5 won,'" Moir said. "So it’s definitely not common in high school golf.”
“It’s pretty crazy," Hagewood added. "I don’t think anyone really expected it. I didn’t either, to be honest."
What makes the story even crazier is the KHSAA was considering some changes to the playoff format where schools could only enter four golfers into tournaments as opposed to five, which has been standard. Had those rules gone into effect for the regional, Hagewood wouldn’t have had the chance to play, much less win it.
“At first, when I heard that, I was a little upset, because I knew that was going to be me at the end of this year," she said. "I think you should definitely keep five players, because you never know what’s going to happen, and I feel like I’m the perfect example of that."
Hagewood earned her chance at the regional, and her goal was to play well enough to qualify for state. Winning wasn’t even on her mind.
“I didn’t think it would be me," she said. "It hasn’t really set in.”
Sacred Heart is one of the favorites at next week’s state tournament, where Hagewood hopes to prove once again that you never know what’s going to happen.
