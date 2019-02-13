BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WDRB) Rick Stansbury is questionable for the Hilltoppers home game Thursday against Middle Tennessee.
He hasn't been able to coach the last two games due to back issues.
Western Kentucky won those games which were both on the road. The Hilltoppers sit at 8-4 and in a tie for third place in the Conference USA standings.
"We've just been focused in, we've just been locked in. I wouldn't say we're not worried about coach but at the same time, he's out right now so it's pretty much next man up," said sophomore guard Josh Anderson.
Assistant coach Mark Hsu has been handling the head coaching duties on an interim basis.
"We're just trying to take it day-by-day," said Anderson. "If (Stansbury) is here the next day, or if he's not, we're going to come in and focus in. Whatever coach is coaching us we're going to listen to him and follow the game plan."
Stansbury has been able to help some at practice but the pain he's dealing with in his back is too much for game day.
"With him being out the last few games the coaches stepped up big time. They helped us out, they filled in his shoes," said redshirt junior guard Jared Savage. "We're the ones playing the game so it doesn't matter if he's there or not, we're just going to play hard."
Western Kentucky sits a game and a half behind Old Dominion for first place in the conference. After Thursday's contest the Hilltoppers are back home on Saturday against Alabama-Birmingham.
