LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB)-Strange times.
WDRB won't be doing traditional sportscasts in the near future because sports, as we know them, are cancelled.
Still, it has been a busy couple of days with sports news. That's not always going to be the case in the coming weeks and maybe even months but it got us thinking: maybe we could have some fun and put together a little web version of our sportscast. It might be every day, it could be Monday through Friday, or it could be just a couple of days a week. Like I said- strange times. We're all trying to figure this out.
So consider this the pilot for the new (and temporary) WDRB Web Sports edition. I don't expect they will all be ten minutes long but that's what happened on Thursday!
A little background for you on our set up. To limit contact and practice social distancing, Annice McEwan and I (Aaron) are the two sports people that will be working AT WDRB. John Lewis and Tom Lane are out in the field working, while Eric Crawford and Rick Bozich write from home.
As team we miss each other. We miss working together, and we miss putting together a sportscast. So we're back at (kind of).
