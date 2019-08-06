LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's never funny when a player gets hurt. Let's make that clear.
But when Oscar Jimenez cramped up after helping set up Louisville City FC's game winning goal against Charlotte, it was kind of funny.
It's easy to say that now, because we know it was just cramps. But that's the advantage of having Louisville City head coach John Hackworth in the studio Tuesday afternoons.
Hackworth said Jimenez is just fine and said he looked like a "Swedish Fish" flopping on the ground when the cramps took hold.
Hackworth also praised Luke Spencer, who came off the bench to score the lone goal of the Sunday's game.
"Really happy for Luke to score the game winner," he said.
Hackworth also addressed the team's new habit of playing a man down and has a band recommendation for you: Rainbow Kitten Surprise.
Click on the video above to watch the entire Yackin' with Hack segment.
