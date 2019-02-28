Louisville, KY (WDRB)-It's going to be the home team against the home team in a soccer friendly.
Soccer season is upon us and the two-time defending USL champions, Louisville City FC, will take on U of L in a preseason game on Saturday.
It's called the 502 Derby, U of L hosts Lou City at Lynn Stadium on Saturday at 5.
Both head coaches in their first full years with their respective teams and John Hackworth isn't expecting an easy game.
"My experience playing a high level college team is difficult," said the Lou City head coach. "There's a lot of emotion, this is a game for those college players that they're not going to get very often. For our guys we have to make sure we're concentrated on us, but it's a great test."
John Michael Hayden believe his team can also get a lot out of this game.
"Where are we at, individually? They're here, we want to get there," said Hayden, "Now they can take a look at how much better they need to get to get to that point, so it's a great opportunity in that aspect as well."
Tickets start at $5 for Saturday's friendly.
