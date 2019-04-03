LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB)- Jack Tuttle is eligible to play immediately for the Hoosiers this fall giving head coach Tom Allen another option at quarterback in 2019.
The NCAA approved a waiver for Tuttle that keeps him from having to sit out a year after transferring to Indiana from Utah in December.
This is a big break for the Hoosiers as Tuttle has four years of eligibility remaining. He is one of the highest recruits ever to come to Bloomington. In fact, the 6'4" QB was considered on of the top prospects in the 2018 recruiting class.
"We are very pleased for Jack and his family," IU head football coach Tom Allen said. "We look forward to him competing this fall. We also appreciate the NCAA's assistance throughout this process."
The question now is will Tuttle be used?
Indiana had two-year starter Peyton Ramsey returning with two years of eligibility remaining and red-shirt freshman Michael Penix Jr. who has four years of eligibility left.
The good news for Allen is he appears to have some talent in his QB room. The bad news is that it's going to be tough to keep all three guys happy.
Allen can only pick one, and after missing the postseason for two straight years-the pressure is on to pick the right one.
