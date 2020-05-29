LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Vince Tyra's job performance is being praised both on Louisville's campus and off of it.
Tyra was nominated to serve as chairman of the ACC's Athletic Directors Committee.
"Which I take as a nice one because that's voted upon by the other athletic directors," said Tyra during his annual job review which was live streamed by the University of Louisville Athletics Association Personnel Committee.
The board gave Tyra an "A" for his performance and touted the team he has built at U of L. Their input will go to university president Neeli Bendapudi for final evaluation but that should just be a formality. Bendapudi was in the evaluation for a brief period on Friday and called Tyra an "incredible asset" and an integral part of her senior leadership team.
Tyra did sell himself a bit and in the short term reference the athletic department's response to COVID-19. It has successfully trimmed 14 million dollars from the budget to make up for the economic shortfall and that budget will be voted on in the coming weeks.
"Everyone became solution finders in the process and I feel like it brought our team together even more," said Tyra.
Tyra also pointed to U of L being number one in the NCAA in community service, G.P.A. and graduation rates are up, and the school looked ready to finish in the top 10 in the Learfield Cup, which judges athletic performance across all sports.
No numbers were provided in the meeting but Tyra says fundraising is going well despite the dark cloud of an ongoing NCAA investigation.
"That's because we're not waiting for the NCAA's outcome on our process," said Tyra. "We started our change and implementation of the things we're doing two years and eight months ago."
If there was any criticism it's that Tyra takes on too much. He currently has 13 direct reports and the board recommends shrinking that number. Elaine Wise, who chaired this session, wants to make sure Tyra doesn't burn out.
"He is everywhere at the same time," said Wise with a smile. "If I had to find a fault it would be not getting enough rest."
Tyra is getting ready to begin his fourth year as Louisville's Athletic Director. He was officially hired as Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics/Director of Athletics in March of 2018 but served in an interim role for six months prior to that.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.