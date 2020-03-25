LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dana Evans is like most of us: at home.
She's trying to enjoy time with family and is doing as many push-ups and sit-ups as she can to stay in shape.
The University of Louisville junior guard blossomed into a star this season averaging 18 points and more than four assists per game. She won the ACC's player of the year award.
Now she doesn't have a court to play on.
So she's at home, waiting out the coronavirus, with a big decision to make.
"That's obviously another goal and dream of mine is to go to the WNBA," Evans said. "I was considering it. I'm thinking about it, but I'm not really sure yet."
It's tough to guess when she might make this crucial decision, because everything is on hold.
"I'm not quite sure if they'll be a WNBA Draft or a WNBA season," Evans said.
The WNBA season is scheduled to start in May, and the league hasn't made any announcement on plans to postpone or cancel. So it's anybody's guess right now. Evans was hoping to use the NCAA Tournament to show off a bit. Louisville appeared ready for another deep run, and that postseason success can do wonders for player's draft stock.
"Winning is the No. 1 priority, but once you keep winning, the eyes are (on you)," Evans said. "I think I was looking forward to the tournament so I could showcase what I can do and then see where I was in the mock drafts and where I stood in the mock drafts, and I was going to go after that."
It's no guarantee, but Evans sure sounds hungry when asked about the disappointment of having the 2020 NCAA Tournament canceled and looking ahead to the 2021 opportunity.
"I always try to use little things to motivate me, and that definitely motivates me," she said. "For one, I'll be a senior next year, which is crazy to say, but I want to go out as a senior with a national championship. That's always been the goal."
Louisville is finishing the current semester with online classes. The WNBA Draft is scheduled to take place April 17 in New York.
For now, Evans relaxes at home. Where she goes from there?
That's the big decision.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.