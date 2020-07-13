LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- As the return-to-activity plan gets more involved in Lexington, so too does the school's testing protocols for student-athletes.
The University of Kentucky is now having athletes (that have returned to campus) go through proactive polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic testing for the coronavirus. Previously, the school had tested athletes for COVID-19 antibodies only.
UK reported zero positive tests among 108 members of the football team and 58 additional staff members.
Forty-one student-athletes and 21 staff members from the men's basketball, volleyball and women's soccer team underwent PCR testing with three positive tests. Those individuals were required to quarantine under guidelines from the local health department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In addition to that round of testing, the school reported three members of those same teams tested positive for past COVID-19 antibodies.
The men's soccer team is also recently back on campus and is still in the initial screening process for returning to activity.
All on-campus activities remain voluntary at this point.
