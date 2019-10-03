LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- In the name of everything scruffy, vote for Brian Ownby.
The Louisville City FC midfielder/forward is up for the United Soccer League's best beard award, and he is close to winning.
Voting closes Friday, and right now Ownby sits in second place. You can help Brian by going to the league's web site and voting for him.
"I would love to win the award, I mean c'mon," Ownby said. "I like to keep it groomed and as a forward/midfielder you don't see too many players out there with a big beard other than goalies. So that's my case."
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.