LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB)- The show must go on.
"Football is a very important sport to our country."
There's really no debating that quote from Western Kentucky head coach Tyson Helton. There is some debate as to just how important the game is.
There is talk that the 2020 college football season could be affected by the Coronavirus shutdowns. Modifying the season is on the table, and some have questioned whether there will be a season at all.
"This is my personal opinion," said Helton. "But our country, football is a great game, and a lot is done around football. I think there's a lot of people in a lot of high places sitting around in some meetings right now going, 'Boys, if we don't get football season going, it's not going to be a good deal.'"
Helton is hopeful that things will start opening up in June. He said the NCAA will have to add practice dates to the summer to make up for the lost spring days and will also need to open up some recruiting dates. He's open the the idea that the season could be pushed back, but does not want to hear about cancelling.
"I don't foresee the college football season not being played," said Helton.
When the game does return, Helton said, games should not be played without spectators.
"I don't know how you'd do it to be honest with you," he said.
"The pageantry of college football is too important in my opinion," said Helton. "To say we're just going to have one phase of it, to me it's all or nothing."
Helton is the reigning Conference USA coach of the year after leading WKU to a 9-4 record, including a win over Western Michigan in the First Responder Bowl.
