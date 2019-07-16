LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- John Hackworth is an entertaining guy.
He's been good in front of the microphone at his weekly press conferences and doesn't disappoint if we catch up with him at Louisville City FC training sessions.
Now, the team's head coach has his own segment on WDRB. The first "Yackin' with Hack" installment debutedTuesday. We hope to make this a weekly segment through the rest of Louisville City's season.
This week, Hackworth discussed the team's disappointing draws of late as well as an on-going debate he has with his staff: What's more grueling: a soccer match or running a half-marathon?
You'll have to watch the video link, but he is pretty firm with his answer.
Tune in on Tuesday's at 4 p.m. to catch up with Hackworth all season.
