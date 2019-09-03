LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- He's not upset, but he's not exactly thrilled either.
That is probably a pretty common reaction to a tie. It could have been worse, and it certainly could have been better.
John Hackworth made was at the WDRB studios Tuesday for his weekly segment, "Yackin' With Hack," and called Louisville City FC's 1-1 draw with the Indy Eleven over the weekend a "fair result." He did add that he thinks his team could have won the game late.
The draw extended Lou City's unbeaten streak to six games. They are one of, if not the hottest team in the USL with eight games remaining on the regular season schedule.
Click the video player above to see this weeks interview with Hackworth.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.