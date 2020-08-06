LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The fallout from a weekend off-campus party continues for Louisville athletics.
Just a day after U of L announced it's pausing workouts for four sports programs with 29 athletes testing positive for COVID-19, the school announced three men's soccer players have been dismissed from the team. Three others have been suspended.
A statement from the school said the three dismissed players "each had prior team violations and were primarily responsible for organizing a party on Saturday."
"I'm extremely disappointed in these young men and particularly with the three that have been dismissed," men's soccer head coach John Michael Hayden said in the statement. "They have demonstrated with their actions now and previously that they do not echo the culture of this program. Our student-athletes are held to a high standard of conduct as representatives of our program and university."
The three other programs involved were field hockey, volleyball and women's soccer.
