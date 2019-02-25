Floyds Knobs, Ind. (WDRB) — For all the memories he's made on the basketball court, the one Cobie Barnes remembers the most is on the baseball diamond with his dad.
"I was playing T-ball, and I hit my first home run," Barnes said. "He pitched the pitch. He put it in the machine, and I hit it."
Then, Barnes' life changed forever.
"The next day he passed away," Barnes said.
Barnes was just 5 years old when his dad, Clayton Barnes, died suddenly from a blood clot.
"As I got older, I started to realize how much of a difference it makes to have your biological dad and have people like that in your life," Barnes said.
There were more changes in store for Barnes. When he was 11, his mom married Navy Chief Brian Diaz, and the family relocated to Hawaii.
"I thought it was dope," Barnes said. "I was like, that's really cool. I'm moving to Hawaii. That's where most people want to live."
But being the new kid is never easy. Fortunately for Barnes, there was always basketball.
"I used to just look forward to going to basketball after school," Barnes said. "I went to two different schools, and at the first one, I didn't really have any friends. So, I would just wait and watch the clock until I could get ready to go play."
All that time in the gym has paid off. As one of the area’s best players, Barnes has been instrumental in Floyd Central’s turnaround.
“We went from being, my freshman year, a 13- or 14-win team, to now having back-to-back 20-win seasons,” Barnes said.
“My youngest son is a senior,” Floyd Central head coach Todd Sturgeon added. “They’re in the same grade. I’ve been watching him since those kids were fifth graders. It was pretty obvious. You don’t have to be a really great talent evaluator to realize he was going to be pretty good.”
Barnes will play at Indiana State next year, where he said he hopes to have the same impact with the Sycamores. But before then, he wants to leave his mark at Floyd Central and continue to do the one thing he’s always done: play for his dad.
“My mom always says he’d be extremely proud,” Barnes said. “And that’s one of the things I always try to do is make him proud and play for him.”
